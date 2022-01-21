Adani Wilmar IPO to open on Jan 27; check price band, GMP and other key details

FMCG company Adani Wilmar is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) next week on January 27. The IPO will be open for subscription for three days and will conclude on January 31.

In 1999, Adani Wilmar was formed as a joint venture between the Adani Group and the Wilmar Group. The company offers a large range of culinary commodities, such as edible oil, wheat flour, rice, legumes, and sugar.

Adani Wilmar IPO: Key dates, GMP, other details

The Ahmedabad-based company has fixed a price band of Rs 218-230 for the IPO. The bidding for anchor investors will start on January 25.

Adani Wilmar's IPO, which comprises fresh issuance of equity worth Rs 3,600 crore, is expected to get listed on the stock exchanges on February 8, 2022.

Read More: IPOs to watch out for in the last quarter of FY21-22

Investors can bid for a minimum of 65 shares under one lot for Rs 14,950 and a maximum of 845 shares under 13 lots for Rs 1,94,350.

As per details, 50 per cent of the IPO has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, while 35 per cent has been kept aside for retail investors. The remaining 15 per cent has been set aside for non-institutional investors.

Read More: AGS Transact Technologies IPO fully subscribed on Day 2

The current grey market premium (GMP) of the Adani Wilmar IPO is Rs 82, but it is expected to change later.

Currently, six Adani group companies are listed on domestic bourses. Apart from Adani Enterprises, other listed ones are Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone.