ABB India awarded electrification and automation contract for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel

ABB India has been appointed to provide electrification and automation systems for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India’s advanced steel cold rolling mill (CRM) in Hazira, Gujarat. The contract at the manufacturing plant comes through John Cockerill India Limited (JCIL), the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for the project.

The joint venture between the two companies- ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel – is setting up the new CRM as part of its downstream expansion plan.

ABB India is providing electrification and automation systems, including the ABB Ability™ System 800xA distributed control system (DCS) and associated equipment and components, to support enhanced energy efficiency, optimized zinc consumption and high levels of corrosion resistance throughout the steel production process, ABB India said in a press release.

“The new processing lines are designed to produce new-age value-added steel, embedding the most demanding quality standards. This expansion will help us meet the growing demand for high-end steel, while also enhancing our portfolio of value-added, sustainable steel” said Dilip Oommen, Chief Executive Officer, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India has a crude steel capacity of 9 million metric tons per annum and a pellet capacity of 20 million metric tons.

In the March 2023 ended quarter, ABB India reported a 34 percent year-on-year decline in net profit at Rs 244 crore. Total revenue stood at Rs 2,411 crore, up 22.5 percent against Rs 1,968 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.