ABB India awarded electrification and automation contract for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 30, 2023 12:40:39 PM IST (Published)

The joint venture between the two companies- ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel – is setting up the new cold rolling mill as part of its downstream expansion plan.

ABB India has been appointed to provide electrification and automation systems for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India’s advanced steel cold rolling mill (CRM) in Hazira, Gujarat. The contract at the manufacturing plant comes through John Cockerill India Limited (JCIL), the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for the project.

The joint venture between the two companies- ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel – is setting up the new CRM as part of its downstream expansion plan.
ABB India is providing electrification and automation systems, including the ABB Ability™ System 800xA distributed control system (DCS) and associated equipment and components, to support enhanced energy efficiency, optimized zinc consumption and high levels of corrosion resistance throughout the steel production process, ABB India said in a press release.
X