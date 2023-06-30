ABB India awarded electrification and automation contract for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel

The joint venture between the two companies- ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel – is setting up the new cold rolling mill as part of its downstream expansion plan.

ABB India has been appointed to provide electrification and automation systems for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India’s advanced steel cold rolling mill (CRM) in Hazira, Gujarat. The contract at the manufacturing plant comes through John Cockerill India Limited (JCIL), the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for the project.

The joint venture between the two companies- ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel – is setting up the new CRM as part of its downstream expansion plan.