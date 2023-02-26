homenewsAAP slams Manish Sisodia's arrest, calls it 'height of dictatorship'

AAP slams Manish Sisodia's arrest, calls it 'height of dictatorship'

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 26, 2023 8:28:10 PM IST (Updated)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was taken into custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over allegations of corruption related to the formulation and implementation of the excise policy for 2021-22, which has since been abolished.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh expressed his strong disapproval of the arrest of party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday, stating that it was the pinnacle of dictatorship. He went on to declare that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not be forgiven by God for this act.

Recommended Articles

View All

KV Kamath says India's growth story will not derail, needs to be nurtured properly

Feb 27, 2023 IST20 Min(s) Read

As VCs and angel investors slow the investment tap, some reckon 'lasting businesses' will now be born

Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

The timing of Manish Sisodia's arrest is crucial for Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. Here’s why

Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Google Layoffs: Financial plans ruined, laid off despite good work | Ex-employees share heartbreaking stories

Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was taken into custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over allegations of corruption related to the formulation and implementation of the excise policy for 2021-22, which has since been abolished.
"Sisodia’s arrest is the height of dictatorship. You have arrested a good person and best education minister which is not the right thing, Modi ji. God will not forgive you. One day, your dictatorship will definitely end, Modi ji," Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

According to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson and MLA Atishi, the arrest of Manish Sisodia was motivated by the growing popularity of the party and its leader Arvind Kejriwal.
Sisodia was arrested after nearly eight hours of questioning as his answers were not satisfactory, officials said.
The AAP leader arrived at the CBI headquarters around 11.12 am for the second round of questioning.
The AAP leader, the accused number one in the CBI FIR, was first questioned on October 17.
Also read: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia arrested by CBI in liquor policy case
First Published: Feb 26, 2023 8:27 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)Manish Sisodia

Previous Article

Man caught raping stray dog in Delhi; police respond after aminal activists rake up curel act

Next Article

Fresh Western Disturbances likely to affect Western Himalayas; No significant change in max temperatures in Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat