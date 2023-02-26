AAP slams Manish Sisodia's arrest, calls it 'height of dictatorship'

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was taken into custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over allegations of corruption related to the formulation and implementation of the excise policy for 2021-22, which has since been abolished.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh expressed his strong disapproval of the arrest of party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday, stating that it was the pinnacle of dictatorship. He went on to declare that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not be forgiven by God for this act.
"Sisodia’s arrest is the height of dictatorship. You have arrested a good person and best education minister which is not the right thing, Modi ji. God will not forgive you. One day, your dictatorship will definitely end, Modi ji," Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.
According to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson and MLA Atishi, the arrest of Manish Sisodia was motivated by the growing popularity of the party and its leader Arvind Kejriwal.
Sisodia was arrested after nearly eight hours of questioning as his answers were not satisfactory, officials said.
The AAP leader arrived at the CBI headquarters around 11.12 am for the second round of questioning.
The AAP leader, the accused number one in the CBI FIR, was first questioned on October 17.
First Published: Feb 26, 2023 8:27 PM IST
