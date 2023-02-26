AAP slams Manish Sisodia's arrest, calls it 'height of dictatorship'

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was taken into custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over allegations of corruption related to the formulation and implementation of the excise policy for 2021-22, which has since been abolished.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh expressed his strong disapproval of the arrest of party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday, stating that it was the pinnacle of dictatorship. He went on to declare that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not be forgiven by God for this act.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Retail market participation down after COVID boom but is the interest over?
Feb 25, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Meet Ravin Jain, the new Indian-origin head of strategy at Ferrari F1, who has an uphill task on hand
Feb 25, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Breakfast of heavyweights at G20 — Shaktikanta Das, Jerome Powell and other central bank governors get in a huddle
Feb 25, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
IMF chief exclusive | Global recession may not be on the cards; India a bright spot, says Kristalina Georgieva
Feb 25, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was taken into custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over allegations of corruption related to the formulation and implementation of the excise policy for 2021-22, which has since been abolished.
"Sisodia’s arrest is the height of dictatorship. You have arrested a good person and best education minister which is not the right thing, Modi ji. God will not forgive you. One day, your dictatorship will definitely end, Modi ji," Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.
.@msisodia की गिरफ़्तारी तानाशाही की इंतेहा है।आपने एक नेक इंसान और सर्वश्रेष्ठ शिक्षा मंत्री को गिरफ़्तार करके अच्छा नही किया मोदी जी, भगवान भी आपको माफ़ नही करेगा।एक दिन आपकी तानाशाही का अंत ज़रूर होगा मोदी जी।— Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) February 26, 2023
According to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson and MLA Atishi, the arrest of Manish Sisodia was motivated by the growing popularity of the party and its leader Arvind Kejriwal.
Sisodia was arrested after nearly eight hours of questioning as his answers were not satisfactory, officials said.
The AAP leader arrived at the CBI headquarters around 11.12 am for the second round of questioning.
The AAP leader, the accused number one in the CBI FIR, was first questioned on October 17.
First Published: Feb 26, 2023 8:27 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!