75th Independence Day: Messages, Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp status to share

India will be celebrating its 75 glorious years of independence from British rule on August 15, 2022. Here are some quotes, wishes, messages, SMS, Facebook and WhatsApp status that you can use.

India will be celebrating its 75 glorious years of independence from British rule on August 15, 2022. India won independence from the British on August 15, 1947, after 200 years of oppressive rule. It was on this day that the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the National Flag at the Red Fort in Delhi.

A number of patriotic events will be organised on this day, including the hoisting of the national flag at Red Fort by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his address to the nation. State chief ministers will all hoist the national flag in the respective states. A perfect way to start the celebrations is by sending patriotic wishes, messages and quotes to fellow Indians, friends, family and loved ones.

Quotes

"Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it" - Bal Gangadhar Tilak

"Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?" - Mahatma Gandhi

“Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give if you want to get." - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

“They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas.” -- Bhagat Singh

"Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil me hai, dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil me hai." - Ramprasad Bismil

"If your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland?" - Chandra Shekhar Azad

"A country's greatness lies in its undying ideal of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race." - Sarojini Naidu

"So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you." - BR Ambedkar

Wishes

Freedom is something you have to fight for. We have fought hard to earn it, so let’s celebrate our freedom. Never let go of it and always carry it in your heart. Happy Independence Day!

As we remember our national heroes today, let us renew our pledge to always uphold our national unity, so that we can live together in peace and harmony. Happy Independence Day!

Let your spirits fly high with the Indian flag today. Happy Independence Day!

We all are so different, but there is one thing that unites us, and that is independence. We should honour it and never forget how hard we fought to achieve it. Enjoy this beautiful Independence Day!

Happy Independence Day. Let there be freedom in your mind and body, faith in your wards and pride in your soul. Let us salute our nation.

Wish you a very Happy Independence Day. May the tricolour always fly high and higher and touch the sky.

Messages

To our brave soldiers and freedom fighters who are the heroes of the nation – they are the reason we are free today, and we will never forget their sacrifice. Happy Independence Day!

It fills my heart with pride to see the colours of Independence Day spreading joy and happiness all around. May the glory of this day be with you forever.

Let us think of what we can do for our country to make it a place of peace, happiness, and wealth. Here’s wishing you and your loved ones a Happy Independence Day.

Again, it is time for us to show every other nation that we are great people from a great nation. And let us continue our fight towards the prosperity and betterment of our dear motherland. Have a wonderful Independence Day.

Being independent means being able to change the world. I am proud to say that my independence allows me to make positive changes each and every day. Cheers to our independent India!

WhatsApp and Facebook status

Independence comes with responsibility. Happy Independence Day.

There is nothing more precious in this life as independence.

Wishing a very Happy Independence Day to everyone. Let us celebrate this day with high spirits by promising to be responsible towards our country.

The one gift that all of us can give our nation on Independence Day is the promise that we work hard to be the best citizens for our country. Happy Independence Day.