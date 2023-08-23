4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Tibet

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck Xizang region of Tibet on Wednesday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 23-08-2023, 00:16:41 IST, Lat: 31.16 & Long: 95.32, Depth: 10 Km , Location: Xizang," NCS tweeted.

There has been no report of casualty or loss of property.