4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Tibet

4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Tibet

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 23, 2023 9:41:31 AM IST (Published)

4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Tibet
An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck Xizang region of Tibet on Wednesday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 23-08-2023, 00:16:41 IST, Lat: 31.16 & Long: 95.32, Depth: 10 Km , Location: Xizang," NCS tweeted.
There has been no report of casualty or loss of property.
X