4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Tibet

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck Xizang region of Tibet on Wednesday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 23-08-2023, 00:16:41 IST, Lat: 31.16 & Long: 95.32, Depth: 10 Km , Location: Xizang," NCS tweeted.
Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 23-08-2023, 00:16:41 IST, Lat: 31.16 & Long: 95.32, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Xizang for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/FUIVMqlcss@KirenRijiju @ndmaindia @Indiametdept @Dr_Mishra1966 pic.twitter.com/8LunNlhF64— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) August 22, 2023
There has been no report of casualty or loss of property.
