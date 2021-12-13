3% DA hike likely in New Year, central govt employees' pay may increase by up to Rs 20k

Central government employees may get a great New Year’s gift, as the government is likely to raise the dearness allowance (DA) for employees under the 7th Pay Commission. The central government is likely going to raise DA by 3 percent at the start of 2022, reported News18. The 3 percent hike could lead to an increase in salary of up to Rs 20,000 for government employees.

The DA for government employees under the 7th Central Pay Commission is calculated based on the basic salary of employees. The DA amount paid out is calculated by simply multiplying the DA rate with the basic pay of a government employee, and is then adjusted in the gross salary.

The current DA rate stands at 31 percent, after being hiked 3 percent in October, and by 11 percent in July. The DA makes a significant portion of a government employees’ gross salary. The large hikes in July were made after the government had frozen the DA in January and July 2020 and January 2021.

Dearness allowance is given to government employees in order to offset the rising costs of living and to allow government employees to maintain their living standards. The DA rate is hiked twice a year, in order to adjust for inflation in the economy. With the cost of consumer prices at one of the highest rates of inflation in recent years, it is to be expected that the government increases the DA accordingly as well.

Apart from an increase in the DA, the central government is also reportedly considering an increase in the fitment factor. The fitment factor determines the basic pay for all central government employees.

The fitment factor was hiked last in 2016, which saw the minimum basic pay of employees increase from Rs 6,000 to Rs 18,000. The likely increase to the fitment factor is going to bring the minimum basic salary to Rs 26,000, state reports.