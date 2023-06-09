20% TCS on foreign remittances under LRS to roll out from July 15

"Everyone is aware of the issues around the TCS legislation. We are certainly going to come up with some clarification and FAQs on that. That will clarify the position beyond any reasonable doubt on what and how the TCS is to be collected, the thresholds… That will soon be clarified," Chopra said.

About a 20 percent tax collection at source (TCS) charge on credit card usage outside India will be rolled out from July 15, said Department of Revenue Joint Secretary Raman Chopra on Friday while speaking at the industry interaction organised by CII. As per a government notification, international credit card usage will be included under the liberalised remittance scheme (LRS).

"Everyone is aware of the issues around the TCS legislation. We are certainly going to come up with some clarification and FAQs on that. That will clarify the position beyond any reasonable doubt on what and how the TCS is to be collected, the thresholds… That will soon be clarified," Chopra said.

The Ministry of Finance said in a recent notification that the Foreign Exchange Management (Current Account Transactions) (Amendment) Rules, 2023, will include international credit card payments under the LRS.

Effective July 1, 2023, the government has raised the TCS rate on foreign remittances under the LRS from 5 percent to 20 percent.

LRS is part of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) 1999, which lays down the guidelines for outward remittance from India. It may be noted that all resident Indians are allowed to freely remit up to $250,000 dollar per financial year without informing the Reserve Bank of India.

The LRS allows resident Indians to transfer funds abroad without restrictions, up to a specified limit. However, recent developments, including the removal of an exemption for international credit card usage and clarifications regarding certain transactions, have brought about significant changes in the landscape of foreign remittances and their taxation.

However, after the backlash of over 20 percent TCS on overseas credit card spending, the government announced that no tax would be charged on overseas spending of up to Rs 7 lakh in a year using debit or credit cards.

Such transactions, the government has clarified, will be exempt from the $250,000 per annum LRS limits. This relaxation does not extend to international transactions charged to institutional or corporate credit cards.

"To avoid any procedural ambiguity, it has been decided that any payments by an individual using their international Debit or Credit cards up to Rs 7 lakh per financial year will be excluded from the LRS limits and hence, will not attract any TCS," the ministry had said.