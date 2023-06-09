CNBC TV18
20% TCS on foreign remittances under LRS to roll out from July 1

By Sapna Das   | Meghna Sen  Jun 9, 2023 4:45:19 PM IST (Updated)

"Everyone is aware of the issues around the TCS legislation. We are certainly going to come up with some clarification and FAQs on that. That will clarify the position beyond any reasonable doubt on what and how the TCS is to be collected, the thresholds… That will soon be clarified," Chopra said.

The new rules that mandate a 20 percent tax collected at source (TCS) on the use of credit or debit cards for international transactions will kick in from July 1 as announced, but there will be a significant clarification on the rules soon. That’s the word from Raman Chopra, Joint Secretary at the Department of Revenue, as he interacted with industry at an event organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

As per a recent government notification, international credit card usage will be included under the liberalised remittance scheme (LRS).
Note To Readers

The copy has been revised to reflect the correct date

