20% TCS on foreign remittances under LRS to roll out from July 15

By CNBCTV18.com

"Everyone is aware of the issues around the TCS legislation. We are certainly going to come up with some clarification and FAQs on that. That will clarify the position beyond any reasonable doubt on what and how the TCS is to be collected, the thresholds… That will soon be clarified," Chopra said.

About 20 percent Tax Collection at Source (TCS) on foreign remittance through the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) will be rolled out from July 15, said Department of Revenue Joint Secretary Raman Chopra on Friday while speaking at the industry interaction organised by CII.