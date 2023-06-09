CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

home20% TCS on foreign remittances under LRS to roll out from July 15

20% TCS on foreign remittances under LRS to roll out from July 15

20% TCS on foreign remittances under LRS to roll out from July 15
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 9, 2023 2:07:54 PM IST (Updated)

"Everyone is aware of the issues around the TCS legislation. We are certainly going to come up with some clarification and FAQs on that. That will clarify the position beyond any reasonable doubt on what and how the TCS is to be collected, the thresholds… That will soon be clarified," Chopra said.

About 20 percent Tax Collection at Source (TCS) on foreign remittance through the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) will be rolled out from July 15, said Department of Revenue Joint Secretary Raman Chopra on Friday while speaking at the industry interaction organised by CII.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X