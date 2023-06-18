10 injured at Bengaluru airport as shuttle carrying passengers hits pillar

Ten people were injured when the shuttle bus they were traveling in from Terminal-1 to 2 of the Kempegowda international airport in Bengaluru crashed into a pillar early on Sunday.

The injured individuals have been taken to the hospital for immediate medical treatment. Five people have already been discharged.

The incident occurred early on Sunday morning. The airport authorities have stated that the bus, operated by AI STATS as per their service contract with BIAL, collided with a pole near the T2 arrival exit road.