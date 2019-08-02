BACK TO CNBC TV 18
TAILOR MADE BIZ: Designer Suket Dhir on being the first Asian to win the Woolmark Prize in the menswear category
Episode 1
Raghavendra Rathore
Episode 2
Ritu Kumar
Episode 3
Shantanu and Nikhil Mehra
Episode 4
Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna
Episode 5
Varun Bahl
Episode 6
Gaurav Khanijo
Episode 7
Gaurav Gupta
Episode 8
Tarun Tahiliani
Episode 9
Suket Dhir