Book excerpts: Co-Creating Brands — How its success can be measured and assured

While brand building is an integral aspect of personal and business development, customers all over the world are becoming savvier and more discerning, making the task harder. Globally, brands need to engage their audience and build trust to exceed expectations. It has to evolve and stay relevant. Managing your brand means investing in your company’s selling power.

Against this backdrop, Co-Creating Brands, the new book by Nicholas Ind and Holger J. Schmidt, which approaches brand management from a co-creative perspective, assumes significance. It is an impressive, accessible and essential guide to navigating the landscape of brand management of organisations and offerings. Ind is no stranger to the phenomenon of co-creation, having immersed himself in a parallel journey for the past two decades by diving deep into the lived experiences of brands and brand value co-creation and authoring books such as Living the Brand and Beyond Branding. What makes Co-Creating Brands, co-authored with brand management expert Holger J. Schmidt, unique is that it pulls together and effectively captures the essence of the why and what of brand co-creation.

“It shows how enterprises have caught up with the sea change in the de-centering and democratisation of value creation – where every business is becoming a digitalised business – and the shift in the locus of brand management and innovation to the intersection between organisational enterprises and stakeholding individuals,” marketing expert Venkat Ramaswamy wrote in the forward to the book.

Rather than lead, manage and control, contemporary managers have taken on the new tasks of listening, connecting and participating in brand development. The focus of brand management has shifted to the intersection between the organisation and its stakeholders. The book is an accessible exploration of how co-created brands produce value and how the success of this approach can be measured and assured.

This is an edited excerpt from the book:

Why individuals and organisations co-create

Co-creation can deliver benefits for both organisations and individuals. From the organisational perspective, the opportunity exists for companies to connect to people and to explore together with them how their brands can be more relevant and desirable. This requires a willingness to open up the organisation and encourage participation. From the individual perspective, the opportunity is there to engage with brands and to influence their development. Here, we stress the importance of the ‘co’ (which means ‘together, with’) and suggest that it is in the act of participation with a brand that new meaning is created.

Co-creation in this sense is rooted in a relationship more than a transaction. Indeed, co-creation does not require the act of consumption – people are quite capable of sharing their views on brands and helping to create new ideas without consuming. This chapter poses two questions

.

First, why do individuals choose to participate? Second, why do some companies choose to encourage the involvement of stakeholders in brand development? Before we launch into the answers, pause and reflect on these questions – what would be your initial response? In this chapter, we will concentrate on company-initiated co-creation. This story involves both online communities and events, and will feature a co-creation event with a story about the restaurant and leisure brand Hakkasan. It will also use research we have conducted into the motivations of companies and individuals to challenge some existing convictions about motivations and to provide an insight into the ways in which value is co-created.

Why do individuals participate in co-creation?

In answering this question, we first have to understand the different methods used in co-creation practice. Each of the methods employs a different process, but what makes them co-creative is that they involve interaction between participating individuals and between individuals and the brand. In other words, insights develop and meaning emerges because of multiple interactions. Naturally occurring communities, which can include everything from car brands to sports clubs to rock bands, are largely self-organising and require committed evangelists to establish and run them. Here, the motivations are to do with socialisation and meaning-making – what the researchers Muniz and O’ Guinn describe as the most important element of community: consciousness of mind. In other words, the sense of being connected both to the brand and to each other.

As these communities are owned by their members, organisations can listen to them, learn from them and support them, but they cannot direct them. They can, however, become more involved with these communities by inviting members to take part in projects, as Alfa Romeo has done with their Alfisti fan community, and as Fiat has done with the development of the Fiat Mio. But fans, while highly motivated, are not always typical consumers and do not necessarily make for the best co-creators.

A second type of co-creation practice involves the use of open challenges or competitions, in which the organisation is more explicitly involved in directing the process by inviting outsiders to develop new concepts by asking them to solve a problem. Orange Telecom has established a community called ‘ Imagine with Orange’ , where would-be entrepreneurs can submit ideas and discuss the contributions of others. Orange then works with those entrepreneurs whose ideas are selected to build them into business concepts. The motivations to participate here are concerned with self-expression, peer recognition and economic reward. Nicolas Bry, a senior VP at Orange Innovation Marketing Technology and the Founder and Leader of Imagine with Orange, says: ‘We say that the community is shaping the innovation because it directs as well the most relevant ideas.’ The third type of co-creation practice is company-initiated, either in the form of online communities (more than 60 percent of the biggest brands in the world have these) or physical events, such as workshops. Here, the company defines a task and invites selected participants to take part. Generally, these type of communities and events are not open to the public, but are enclosed spaces where managers and individuals work together. The typical size of online communities is in the range of 300 to 500 people –enough to generate insightful discussions while still maintaining a sense of community. Events can range from a few to up to 100 people. Company-initiated endeavour is a managed process, and because of its more explicit commercial orientation, you might imagine that the prime driver for participants would be economic reward. This is certainly what managers think, but as you will see, this is not the case.

Managers tend to assume that if you want individuals to participate in a company-initiated event or online community, then it comes down to money. This assumption derives from two beliefs. First, managers link this form of co-creation with their experience of traditional market research techniques, such as focus groups and in-depth interviews, where the interactions are transactional. For example, in a focus group, people are asked to spend an hour or so together with a moderator and a room full of strangers sharing their opinions on an issue that has been decided upon in advance. Afterwards, people are paid for their attendance and sent on their way. The organisation sponsoring the research has no obligation to share the findings of the research or to consult further – indeed to do so would impair the objectivity of the process.

Second, managers tend to believe in the power of money to incentivise. As Stanford Professor Chip Heath observed in four different studies, people consistently suffer from extrinsic incentives bias, in that they believe others are more motivated by extrinsic factors than they are themselves. Managers are too easily swayed to use money and other extrinsic incentives to engage people and to solve problems – even though what matters more than money is a fair process rooted in engagement, explanation and expectation clarity.

This assumption about the importance of extrinsics is not surprising, given the historical focus on rewarding people for their productivity and the seeming importance of pay when it comes to executive salaries and labour negotiations. The belief is that money determines behaviour. Indeed, a transaction-based approach works when you ask a little of people. If you want consumers to tell you whether they prefer advertising campaign A over campaign B in a focus group, or have them complete a questionnaire, you don’t really need engagement. If the task is basic then people think, I will exchange my time for a specific reward. The difference with co-creation processes is that it asks for more. It asks for knowledge and creativity. It asks for commitment. And it asks for time – people could be involved for several months in an online community. Or work for several weeks as ethnographic researchers. Or take part in an intense two-day workshop with managers.

In these contexts, a transactional approach is insufficient. It requires a relationship. The use of the word ‘relationship’ in the context of branding is fraught with danger. People clearly do have an emotional connection to brands and in some cases a strong desire – just observe the passion of sneaker-heads on YouTube and shoppers desperate for H&M x Balmain. Yet marketers easily over-egg the ‘relationship’ a brand has with its customers. It is hardly a relationship when you see an advertisement for Pepsi-Cola and you buy and drink the product, even if there is some residual emotion derived from communications and past experience. Relationships require commitment and trust. They are built on listening and two-way communication. To be successful, relationships also need sincerity. In sum, both sides in a relationship should treat each other for what they are rather than what they might get out of it. This is similar to the argument of Immanuel Kant when he writes that every human being ‘exists as an end in itself, not merely as a means to be used by this or that will at its discretion.’

Yet marketers continue to advocate this idea of relationships by lumping individuals into segments to be communicated at and monetised. The orientation often originates from a sense of utility rather than from a respect for others.