Davos 2020: Have CCI's conditional nod to buy L&T's electrical and automation business, says Schneider Electric’s Jean-Pascal Tricoire

Schneider Electric chief executive officer Jean-Pascal Tricoire said his company is in the process of merging with Larsen and Toubro (L&T) and that it will add more capacity and capability not only in manufacturing, but also in research and development (R&D) in India.

"We have already 1,500 people in R&D in India, developing for India and for the world, and that would be added to the exceptional R&D capabilities of L&T which will make India the third country of Schneider behind US and China," Tricoire told CNBC-TV18 on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Speaking about the regulatory approvals for L&T acquisition, he said his company is still working, but in the next Davos.

Tricoire added his company has agreement from the India's competition watchdog CCI. However, now it is all about making sure that the teams combine in the right manner so that everybody finds a right place in the new company, he further added.

“We employ 20,000 people in India, we have 25 factories all over the territories and we operate in all the places which we are talking about in Davos – smart home, smart building, data center, digital transformation, smart manufacturing, and of course smart cities like Naya Raipur where the platform of Schneider is a digital platform of integration for all the elements.”

"So, when we are done with the merger, we are going to be 25,000 people in India on serving all the priorities of India,” he said.