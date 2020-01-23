Davos 2020: 2020 should be a better year than 2019 for FMCG, says Reckitt Benckiser's Narasimhan Eswar

Reckitt Benckiser's Narasimhan Eswar on Thursday said he expected things will start picking up in the next few quarters and 2020 would be better than 2019 for the Indian industry, especially FMCG.

"We do believe that India as a growth story is a huge growth story, so the question for us is not whether we will come out of this but how quickly can we come out of this and how strongly can we come out of this," Eswar told CNBC-TV18 on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2020 in Davos.

"It is a bit too early to say that there are greenshoots, we always keep watching for it but looking at all the things that have been done in terms of intervention and hopefully some of the things that will come in the Budget."

Benckiser executive said the insight that he got through chatting with various people and experts in Davos that it was going to be a very big government intervention in terms of providing piped water to hundreds and millions of households to solve the running water challenge.

Eswar added India was going to face a water crisis, so he thought as a consumer goods company it would focus on household as it has expertise in this area.

Nearly 89 percent of India's water was spent in agriculture and about 9 percent was actually spent on the households, where the company can help people to save water, he asserted.

