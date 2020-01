Tiger Tyagarajan

Based in New York, Tiger Tyagarajan is credited as one of the industry leaders who pioneered a new global business model and transformed a division of GE (formerly GE Capital International Services) into Genpact, a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation for its clients. Genpact has 90,000+ employees and annual revenues of US$3.00 billion as of December 31, 2018.