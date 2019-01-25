Click here to visit
The Who’s Who In Davos
The invitation-only annual event is a forum where about 2,000 delegates gather to discuss global issues. Here are some interesting titbits:
Christine Lagarde
Christine Lagarde
Ursula von der Leyen
Ursula von der Leyen
Sanna Marin
Sanna Marin
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Rahul Bajaj
Rahul Bajaj
Dara Khosrowshahi
Dara Khosrowshahi
Ajay Piramal
Ajay Piramal
Ajay Singh
Ajay Singh
Pawan Kumar Goenka
Pawan Kumar Goenka
Bill Gates
Bill Gates
Rajesh Gopinathan
Rajesh Gopinathan
Tiger Tyagarajan
Tiger Tyagarajan
Salil Parek
Salil Parek
Mukesh D. Ambani
Mukesh D. Ambani
Ajay G. Piramal
Ajay G. Piramal
Ajay Singh
Ajay Singh
Amitabh Kant
Amitabh Kant
Dharmendra Pradhan
Dharmendra Pradhan
Vijay Shekhar Sharma
Vijay Shekhar Sharma
Sunil Bharti Mittal
Sunil Bharti Mittal
Sanjiv Bajaj
Sanjiv Bajaj
Salil Parek
Salil Parek
Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Salil Parekh
Infosys
Salil Parek

Infosys Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Salil Parekhsets and evolves the strategic direction for the company and its portfolio of offerings, while nurturing a strong leadership team to drive its execution. Salil has nearly three decades of global experience in the IT services industry with a strong track record of driving digital transformation for enterprises, executing business turnarounds and managing successful acquisitions.