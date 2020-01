K T Rama Rao

Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao popularly known as K.T.R., is an Indian politician and working president of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi. He is currently serving as the Minister of MA&UD, Industries and IT&C in Telangana KCR's Cabinet. K.T.R. is a Member of Legislative Assembly from Sircilla.