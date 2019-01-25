From IKEA to OnePlus: Key facts how Telangana is transforming itself as a manufacturing state

KT Rama Rao will be representing the state of Telangana at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos beginning January 21, 2020.

Here are some key facts about the newly formed state:

Telangana ranks second in Terms of Ease of Doing Business Rankings in India: World Bank-DIPP Annual Survey 2018.

Telangana has the highest number of formally approved SEZs in India.

UNESCO declared Hyderabad a 'Creative City for Gastronomy' in 2019.

Hyderabad has been topping Mercer’s annual rankings list of Indian cities in terms of quality of living for the past 5 years.

Swedish furniture giant IKEA Chose Telangana to enter the Indian market.

Amazon opened its first owned and the world’s largest campus building in Hyderabad.

Telangana won Best State Award for the state with the Most Forward Outlook on Aviation Sector: WINGS Awards 2018.

Telangana was one of the first states to slash the VAT on air turbine fuel from 16% to 1%.

Tata, Lockheed Martin established India’s First State-Of-The-Art Metal-To-Metal Bonding Facility in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad is one of the 10 fastest-growing cities in the world. It was in fourth place with 8.47% growth in 2018.

Telangana is one of the first states to adopt a new framework for drone delivery of medical supplies to remote areas.

Hyderabad claims the top rank In JLL’s City Momentum Index 2020.

Microsoft’s second largest development centre outside the US is in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad hosted the first edition of the International Blockchain Congress in August 2018 in partnership with the NITI Aayog.

Hyderabad recorded the highest office net absorption in 2019 of any city globally.

OnePlus set to invest Rs 1,000 Cr in Hyderabad R&D facility in 3 years.