The Who’s Who In Davos
The invitation-only annual event is a forum where about 2,000 delegates gather to discuss global issues. Here are some interesting titbits:
Christine Lagarde
President
European Central Bank
Christine Lagarde
Christine Lagarde, ECB president. The newly-appointed head of the European Central Bank is a well-known figure at WEF. Lagarde, the first female president of the ECB, used to visit the event in her role as managing director of the International Monetary Fund.This time around her words in Davos will be even more closely monitored, as investors look for further clues about the central bank’s strategic review. Lagarde made headlines in late 2019 when stating she wanted the ECB to make climate change a priority