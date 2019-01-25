Click here to visit
The Who’s Who In Davos
The invitation-only annual event is a forum where about 2,000 delegates gather to discuss global issues. Here are some interesting titbits:
Ursula von der Leyen
Ursula von der Leyen
Sanna Marin
Sanna Marin
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Rahul Bajaj
Rahul Bajaj
Dara Khosrowshahi
Dara Khosrowshahi
Ajay Piramal
Ajay Piramal
Ajay Singh
Ajay Singh
Pawan Kumar Goenka
Pawan Kumar Goenka
Bill Gates
Bill Gates
Rajesh Gopinathan
Rajesh Gopinathan
Tiger Tyagarajan
Tiger Tyagarajan
Salil Parek
Salil Parek
Mukesh D. Ambani
Mukesh D. Ambani
Ajay G. Piramal
Ajay G. Piramal
Ajay Singh
Ajay Singh
Amitabh Kant
Amitabh Kant
Dharmendra Pradhan
Dharmendra Pradhan
Vijay Shekhar Sharma
Vijay Shekhar Sharma
Sunil Bharti Mittal
Sunil Bharti Mittal
Sanjiv Bajaj
Sanjiv Bajaj
Sajjan Jindal
Sajjan Jindal
Ajay Singh
Ajay Singh
Chairman and MD
SpiceJet
Ajay Singh

Low-cost airline SpiceJet’s chairman and MD, Ajay Singh is credited with turning SpiceJet from the verge of closure in 2015. SpiceJet is the fourth largest airline in terms of passengers carried and in July, the airline recorded the highest passenger load factor, for the 40th month in a row. Singh, a MBA graduate from Cornell University, had a keen interest in the functioning of government and policy-making. Prior to assuming the role of the head of SpiceJet, Singh helped the government in drafting the National Telecom Policy and Information Technology Act.