Ajay Singh

Low-cost airline SpiceJet’s chairman and MD, Ajay Singh is credited with turning SpiceJet from the verge of closure in 2015. SpiceJet is the fourth largest airline in terms of passengers carried and in July, the airline recorded the highest passenger load factor, for the 40th month in a row. Singh, a MBA graduate from Cornell University, had a keen interest in the functioning of government and policy-making. Prior to assuming the role of the head of SpiceJet, Singh helped the government in drafting the National Telecom Policy and Information Technology Act.