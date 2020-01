Ajay Piramal

Ajay Piramal is the chairman of the Piramal Group with diverse interests in pharmaceuticals, financial services, real estate, information services and glass packaging, with offices in 30 countries and its products sold in more than 100 countries. He is also the chairman of Shriram Capital Ltd., the holding company for financial services and insurance entities of Shriram Group that has over 67,500 employees and over 21.3 million customers.