A multi-billion dollar conglomerate, JBM Group comprises a diversified portfolio with presence in domains such as Automotive, Buses & Electric vehicles, EV charging Infrastructure, Renewable energy, Engineering & Design services and Railways sectors.

With a hefty clientele that includes leading two-wheelers, four wheelers, and farm equipment manufacturers, JBM Group's focus lies on quality delivery, product development processes, and flexible manufacturing systems.

To boost productivity, JBM wanted to bring in standardisation of processes across the group with respect to business transactions. Their aim was to reduce manpower and production costs, increasing machine efficiency, providing quality products, and inventory management—all of which contributes to the company’s bottom line. They chose to work with IBM Services to bring on the digital transformation that was critical to leverage the best resources and address their key pain points.

In this episode of ‘Breakthrough Partnerships’, CNBC-TV-18’s Parikshit Luthra delves into conversations with Ranganathan V Iyer, Group CIO, EVP- IT, JBM Group and Vikas Mishra, Business Leader, IBM Services to track their 10-year journey and understand how they collaborated together, and what was its impact on business.

For business sustenance, it was important for JBM Group to not just focus on business resolving issues, but guarantee business continuity and disaster-related recovery processes. “We didn’t have the in-house capabilities or the knowledge bank to deploy business continuity, and ensure inventory management and on-time delivery, so we needed someone who was equipped with that. We wanted to have the best platform to help us, someone who had a never fail mindset, so we chose IBM as a partner,” says Ranganathan V Iyer, Group CIO, EVP-IT, JBM Group.

Focus of a machine’s predictive ability

Improving employee productivity using technological tools

Expanding the cloud journey.

Some of the key aspects JBM was looking for in a technology partner were:

Vikas Mishra, Business Leader, IBM Services reveals, “When we received a business continuity requirement, we wanted to help them protect their investments as well as maintain technology continuity. So, IBM Services envisaged a solution that provided JBM Group with business continuity and the leverage to commit to JIT supply to their end customers, since we had the technology readiness as well as the financial construct we were able to create a DR as a service offering for JBM.

On the aspects of business requirements from JBM, Vikas mentioned “From an infrastructure perspective, all the initiatives (reduction of production cost, improving production efficiency, increasing employee productivity) have an underlying platform which needs to be leveraged. They also produce data which needs to be used effectively. IBM Services provides the analytical capabilities to create revenue streams out of that data, which gives JBM Group a competitive edge.

On the way forward, Vikas mentioned that all companies are on a journey to cloud, be it on the premise or doing a lift and shift or creating applications purely on the cloud. And on each of these journeys, IBM Services has a role to play. We can advise, we can build, migrate and manage it for our customers.

There are multiple organisations in the automotive domain including some of JBM’s key customers who are working with IBM on the digital transformation journey and we will incorporate some of those learnings into our JBM engagement”

These were some of the key takeaways from the 10-year relationship JBM Group has had with IBM Services, what is your digital transformation story going to be? Schedule a consultation with an IBM expert to plan your transformation journey today.

This is a partnered post.