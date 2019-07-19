

The National Association of Software and Services Companies

(Nasscom) has released data which suggests that Cloud is expected to grow three-fold by 2022. The growth is estimated to be 16.5 percent CAGR and the IT companies’ spending on Cloud is expected to touch $345 billion by 2022.

Several firms are looking for breakthrough partnerships with IT Services integrators so that they can embark on the journey of digital transformation to ultimately become Cognitive Enterprises, where the infrastructure would support their moves to innovate, differentiate and manage risks better on business platforms. One such breakthrough partnership is between IBM Services and Godrej.

Talking to CNBC-TV18, Milind Korgaonkar, Head of IT – India and Saarc, Godrej Consumer Products said: “Migrating to the infrastructure planned together with IBM Services would help us move with innovation, save costs up to 10% and enhance disaster recovery and security.”

Godrej has partnered with IBM Services as the latter understood their business and knew how to move infrastructure across without encumbering the business. Shirish Joshi, Associate Director, IBM said, “IBM Services set the foundation for an easy journey to the Hybrid Cloud with VMware optimisation – on-premise to Cloud. Godrej has taken the first step of moving into the Cloud.” Most enterprises want to see how they can virtualise the infrastructure in order to drive the efficiency, and IBM Services helps lay the foundation with an optimum approach solution.

Having said that, digital transformation isn’t only about disruption or technology, it also is about fully leveraging changes and opportunities in organisational activities, processes and competencies.

“We would be moving and working across a multi-Cloud environment and will be working along with IBM Services to see exactly how we can benefit from a private and public Cloud” Korgaonkar noted.

According to Godrej, adopting the Cloud strategy has helped them reduce 8-10 percent of the cost and are expecting to reap the benefits for over a period of five years.

“The minimum given is about 10 percent reduction because of the efficiency of what we are driving in the existing infrastructure which Godrej is already invested in. We will move on to the newer infrastructure as the infrastructure workload grows, that’s the business plan” Joshi pointed out.

Apart from costs, the other tangible benefits are - putting up new applications, putting up a new test environment, doing a pilot, proof of concept etc. The hurdle earlier was to find infrastructure to invest in, for experimental purpose, but that has reduced considerably due to the cloud.

With operations running across the globe, concerns on security do come into question. IBM Services states that both security and disaster management have been taken care of and infact, enhanced for Godrej. To summarize, cloud migration has offered Godrej benefits like greater elasticity, self-service provisioning, redundancy and a flexible pay-per-use model which saves costs, boosts performance and security.

Although cloud has been in the market for a while now, the migration is accelerating in meeting IT and business Objectives, adding to the much needed momentum. In this Chapter 2 of technology transformation, it will be the most critical workloads – the balance 80% that has not been considered for migration, that companies will look at moving to the cloud!