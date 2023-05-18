Zydus Lifesciences Q4 Results: Firm misses profit view; declares 600% dividend payout

Zydus Lifesciences said its consolidated net profit for the three months ended March 2023 was Rs 296.6 crore. The net profit was much lower than CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 714.3 crore.

Indian generic drugmaker Zydus Lifesciences Ltd reported a 25 percent decline in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday. The Ahmedabad-based company said its consolidated net profit for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was Rs 296.6 crore from Rs 397 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal. The net profit was much lower-than-expected CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 714.3 crore.

Consolidated total revenue from operations rose nearly 32 percent to Rs 5,011 crore from Rs 3,806 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue was higher than CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 4,734 crore.

The company's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 (600 percent) per equity share of Re 1 each, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on August 11, 2023.

The record date has been fixed as Friday, July 28, 2023 to determine the list of shareholders entitled to receive the final dividend for financial year 2022-2023.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company, formerly known as Cadila Healthcare, to report numbers supported by a lower base. The fourth quarter sales in US came in at $275 million as against an estimate of $230 to $254 million versus $235 m on quarterly basis supported by sales of Revlimidgeneric (cancer drug) + launch of Trokendigeneric.

EBITDA for the quarter came in at Rs 1,257 crore, up 75 percent on-year, while margin for the quarter was at 25 percent as against 18.6 percent in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time Covid related inventory provision of Rs 144 crore made in Q4FY22, EBITDA grew by 46 percent on-year.

Zydus shares were trading 1.12 percent lower at Rs 513 apiece as of 01:36 pm after the earnings were released. They rose 47.63 percent last year, compared with a decline of 4.91 percent in the Nifty pharma index.

Rival Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 960.1 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023, an increase of 890 percent from Rs 97 crore clocked in the corresponding quarter of last year.