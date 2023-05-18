Zydus Lifesciences Q4 Results: Firm misses profit view; declares 600% dividend payout

Zydus Lifesciences said its consolidated net profit for the three months ended March 2023 was Rs 296.6 crore. The net profit was much lower than CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 714.3 crore.

Indian generic drugmaker Zydus Lifesciences Ltd reported a 25 percent decline in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday. The Ahmedabad-based company said its consolidated net profit for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was Rs 296.6 crore from Rs 397 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal. The net profit was much lower-than-expected CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 714.3 crore.

Consolidated total revenue from operations rose nearly 32 percent to Rs 5,011 crore from Rs 3,806 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue was higher than CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 4,734 crore.