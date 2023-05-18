English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsZydus Lifesciences Q4 Results: Firm misses profit view; declares 600% dividend payout

Zydus Lifesciences Q4 Results: Firm misses profit view; declares 600% dividend payout

Zydus Lifesciences Q4 Results: Firm misses profit view; declares 600% dividend payout
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Meghna Sen  May 18, 2023 2:07:38 PM IST (Updated)

Zydus Lifesciences said its consolidated net profit for the three months ended March 2023 was Rs 296.6 crore. The net profit was much lower than CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 714.3 crore.

Indian generic drugmaker Zydus Lifesciences Ltd reported a 25 percent decline in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday. The Ahmedabad-based company said its consolidated net profit for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was Rs 296.6 crore from Rs 397 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal. The net profit was much lower-than-expected CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 714.3 crore.

Live Tv

Loading...

Consolidated total revenue from operations rose nearly 32 percent to Rs 5,011 crore from Rs 3,806 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue was higher than CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 4,734 crore.
ALSO READ: Vijay Kedia, Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock falls 6% after muted Q4 show. Do you own?
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X