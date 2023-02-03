Zydus Lifesciences Q3 Results: US business at multi-quarter high, India also aids growth

Zydus' India business, which makes up for 40 percent of sales, grew 12.5 percent compared to last year, but declined on a sequential basis.

Zydus Lifesciences reported better-than-estimated numbers on Friday led by its US and India business along with contributions from Europe, API and Emerging Market divisions.

The company's December quarter results were a beat on all parameters compared to CNBC-TV18 estimates compiled from various analysts. Revenue increased 20 percent from last year while EBITDA margin expanded 130 basis points.

R&D expenses for the quarter stood at 8 percent of overall sales.

Zydus' US business, which comprises of 46 percent of the overall topline stood at a multi-quarter high of $235 million, a growth of 29 percent from last year.

The India business, which makes up for 40 percent of sales, grew 12.5 percent compared to last year, but declined on a sequential basis. Within the India business, formulations grew 14.2 percent while consumer wellness business increased nearly 8 percent year-on-year. However, both businesses declined compared to the September quarter.

Zydus' Emerging Markets and European business grew in low-to-mid-single-digits while the API business, which makes up for 4 percent of overall sales, saw revenue growth of 14 percent year-on-year.

Shares of Zydus Life ended 0.4 percent higher at Rs 434.75.