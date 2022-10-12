Zee, Zomato fall for third straight day: Here's what kept dealers busy on Wednesday

Zee Entertainment's drop on Wednesday was the third straight one for the stock.

Shares of Zee Entertainment Ltd ended lower for the third straight day, declining two percent on Wednesday.

Sources within the dealing rooms tell CNBC-TV18 that a large block deal is likely to take place in the company soon and the strategic investor is likely to sell its residual stake in the company.

The company was also part of the dealing room check on October 6, when it received conditional approval from the Competition Commission of India for its merger with Sony. Back then, buzz among the dealing rooms was that a merchant banker has already been appointed to execute the sale.

Remain In A Range

Benchmark indices gained in the second half of the session in mid-week trading to close at the day's high. Financials contributed to the gain with most of the Nifty Bank constituents ended higher.

Flows on institutional level have been muted on Wednesday with an eye on global macro events. Dealers expect the Nifty to trade in a narrow range of 16,900 - 17,100.

Besides Zee Entertainment, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

Power Grid: Shares of Power Grid ended among the top Nifty gainers on Wednesday, ending 3.5 percent higher. Dealers suggest that the stock has received multiple buy orders from the FII desk. The stock has recovered all its losses that it incurred after reports of it buying REC's stake in PFC surfaced and the subsequent rejection by the power minister.

Zomato: Shares of the food delivery company ended three percent lower on Wednesday, and has declined 9 percent over this period. Dealers suggest that there is expectations of a large block deal in the stock wherein a strategic investor is likely to sell stake in the company. As of August, Foreign Portfolio Investors held 17.7 percent stake in the company.

City Union Bank: Mid-sized banks gained on Wednesday with City Union Bank ending over 5 percent higher. The stock has now gained 35 percent this year and is trading near a 52-week high. Dealing rooms suggest that the stock has received buy flows from the FIIs.