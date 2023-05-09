English
Why Zomato shares crashed today, and what you should do now — explained

Why Zomato shares crashed today, and what you should do now — explained

Why Zomato shares crashed today, and what you should do now — explained
By Meghna Sen  May 9, 2023 4:14:21 PM IST (Updated)

The Zomato stock has plunged 6 percent in Tuesday's trade, day after Invesco slashed Swiggy's valuation to $5.5 billion from $8.2 billion. The stock opened downside today and went on to hit an intraday low of Rs 60.35 apiece from its Monday closing of Rs 64.90 apiece on the NSE.

Shares of online food delivery aggregator Zomato tumbled 6 percent in Tuesday's trade, day after Invesco slashed Swiggy's valuation to $5.5 billion from $8.2 billion. This is Invesco's second valuation markdown for Swiggy in less than a year. Back in April, the fund had reduced the investee company's valuation to $8.2 billion from $10.7 billion.

The Deepinder Goyal-led company's shares opened downside today and went on to hit an intraday low of Rs 60.35 apiece from its Monday closing of Rs 64.90 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock was trading 6.01 percent lower at Rs 60.99 apiece during late noon deals. This is the third consecutive day of decline in Zomato shares.
ALSO READ: Indiabulls Real Estate shares crash 20% as merger of Nam Estates and Embassy One into co faces delay
