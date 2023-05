The Zomato stock has plunged 6 percent in Tuesday's trade, day after Invesco slashed Swiggy's valuation to $5.5 billion from $8.2 billion. The stock opened downside today and went on to hit an intraday low of Rs 60.35 apiece from its Monday closing of Rs 64.90 apiece on the NSE.

Shares of online food delivery aggregator Zomato tumbled 6 percent in Tuesday's trade, day after Invesco slashed Swiggy's valuation to $5.5 billion from $8.2 billion. This is Invesco's second valuation markdown for Swiggy in less than a year. Back in April, the fund had reduced the investee company's valuation to $8.2 billion from $10.7 billion.

