Zomato shares rallies 10% after founder signals move towards profitability

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.COMFeb 8, 2023 3:42:07 PM IST (Published)

In a tweet on Tuesday, Zomato’s CEO Deepinder Goyal hinted at the food delivery platform’s profitability.

Shares of food delivery platform Zomato Ltd rallied over 10 percent on Wednesday as investors hoped for improved earnings ahead of its quarterly results for the October-December quarter, due on February 9.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Zomato's CEO Deepinder Goyal hinted at the food delivery platform's profitability. In a congratulatory post to Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of Paytm,  Deepinder tweeted, "Congratulations, @vijayshekhar and @Paytm on becoming profitable. Sorry, a bit late to the party – was so busy working on our own profitability."

Global research firm CLSA has a positive growth outlook and expects a strong upside potential in the stock, adding to positive investor sentiment.

CLSA has a 'Buy' call on Zomato and expects an upside of 41 percent to the share price with a target price of Rs 70. The brokerage firm expects Zomato to continue its march towards profitability. CLSA said that it would look for commentary around the addition of cities as well as the contribution of top cities to the revenue in the financial result statements.

The brokerage also upgraded its forecast by 4-8 percent for FY 23-25 period due to the company’s improved focus on profitability.

It listed increased focus on operational performance, correction in valuations, tighter funding for competitors, runway for funding growth due to IPO funds raised and global interest rates near peak as positive for growth of new age tech stocks.

ICICI Securities also said that it estimates overall revenue growth of 6 percent quarter-on-quarter and 56 percent on a yearly basis.

Zomato is expected to announce its results for the December quarter on Thursday, February 9. Shares of Zomato were trading at Rs 52.55 apiece, up 6.05 percent, on BSE at 12:01 PM on Wednesday.

