Motilal Oswal said that it doesn't see ONDC as a threat unless it is meaningfully scaled up. In the current session, the Zomato stock hit an intraday high of Rs 62.90, rising 2 percent against the previous close of Rs 61.40

Shares of online food delivery giant Zomato, which lost more than 7 percent on Tuesday, bounced back in Wednesday's trading session after a research note by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOSL) said that it doesn't see ONDC or Open Network Digital Commerce as a threat unless it is meaningfully scaled up.

The Zomato stock was trading 1.64 percet higher at Rs 61.95 per share on Wednesday. In the current session, the stock hit an intraday high of Rs 62.90, rising 2 percent against the previous close of Rs 61.40 on BSE.

"We do not perceive direct ordering as a major concern for the industry. However, we see ONDC as potential threat to Zomato, only if it meaningfully scales up across categories, allowing it to achieve greater efficiency compared to the walled gardens," Motilal Oswal said.

At its current scale, the domestic brokerage said it doesn't have enough evidence to alter its base case for the Zomato stock. It has reiterated a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 70, suggesting a further upside of 15 percent.

Comparison between ONDC, Zomato, and Swiggy.

The current 10,000 deliveries per day, 40 percent in Bengaluru, across categories does not present enough scale to absorb the delivery rider cost for the platform, . For comparison, Zomato currently delivers 18 lakh orders per day on a standalone basis. However, the industry-wide figure across multiple categories (relevant for ONDC) would be several times greater than this, MOSL said.

"The delivery on ONDC apps is only free for the first order. In case of a discounted or free delivery, this cost has to be borne by the restaurant (possibly to increase competitive advantage against incumbent duopoly) and is not sustainable. Also, after the first free delivery, in some cases delivery charges is higher than Zomato/Swiggy," it further said.

Moreover, the brokerage said that the difference in pricing is unlikely to be sufficient to override the wider selection of food options (early mover advantage) and a well-oiled delivery machine of incumbents.

Nevertheless, Motilal Oswal believes that if ONDC continues to scale up over time, this could become a significant risk, as it would enable greater delivery efficiency making the system sustainable.

What should investors do?

The Zomato stock has an average broker target of Rs 65, implying a potential upside of 6.3 percent, according to data from Trendlyne.

Global brokerage BofA Securities has taken a ‘Neutral’ stance on Zomato while placing the target price at Rs 72. The brokerage sees ONDC as a key platform in the food delivery space.

"As an investor, it is crucial to closely monitor this situation and assess its potential implications for Zomato's financial performance. It is advisable to evaluate how the company responds to these regulatory changes, consider the long-term prospects of its business model, and gauge its ability to navigate through potential challenges," said CA Manish Mishra, Virtual CFO.

On Tuesday, Zomato shares tanked amid fears that the government-provided e-commerce may emerge as a strong competitor to the food delivery services platforms. Besides, concerns over valuations of online food aggregators have emerged after US-based investment firm Invesco slashed peer Swiggy's valuation to $5.5 billion, according to a recent filing.

ONDC charges a 3 percent commission, which is significantly lower than up to 25 percent charged by Swiggy and Zomato.

At present, the online food delivery sector in the country is primarily controlled by Zomato and Swiggy. However, ONDC appears to be providing more economical food delivery deals to consumers.