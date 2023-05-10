English
Zomato shares rise after Motilal Oswal says ONDC poses no threat for now unless scaled up

By Meghna Sen  May 10, 2023 1:39:17 PM IST (Updated)

Motilal Oswal said that it doesn't see ONDC as a threat unless it is meaningfully scaled up. In the current session, the Zomato stock hit an intraday high of Rs 62.90, rising 2 percent against the previous close of Rs 61.40

Shares of online food delivery giant Zomato, which lost more than 7 percent on Tuesday, bounced back in Wednesday's trading session after a research note by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOSL) said that it doesn't see ONDC or Open Network Digital Commerce as a threat unless it is meaningfully scaled up.

The Zomato stock was trading 1.64 percet higher at Rs 61.95 per share on Wednesday. In the current session, the stock hit an intraday high of Rs 62.90, rising 2 percent against the previous close of Rs 61.40 on BSE.
