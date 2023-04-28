English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsZomato shares jump 7% for third day in a row post large block deal

Zomato shares jump 7% for third day in a row post large block deal

Zomato shares jump 7% for third day in a row post large block deal
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Meghna Sen  Apr 28, 2023 4:50:10 PM IST (Updated)

Zomato shares settled 6.26 percent higher at Rs 64.50 apiece in trade today. It gained 25.85 percent in the last one month, while the stock fell 10 percent in the last one year

Shares of online food delivery giant Zomato continued its rally for the third consecutive day following a large block deal in which 1.5 crore shares, or 0.2 percent of equity, worth Rs 88.2 crore changed hands at an average price of Rs 59 a share.

Recommended Articles

View All
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


The stock settled 6.26 percent higher at Rs 64.50 apiece in trade today. It gained 25.85 percent in the last one month, while the stock fell 10 percent in the last one year. With this, Zomato's market capitalisation now stands at Rs 54,102 crore.
Zomato shares have an average broker target of Rs 65, implying a potential upside of 0.15 percent from the current market levels, according to data from Trendlyne.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X