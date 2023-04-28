Zomato shares jump 7% for third day in a row post large block deal

2 Min(s) Read
Zomato shares settled 6.26 percent higher at Rs 64.50 apiece in trade today. It gained 25.85 percent in the last one month, while the stock fell 10 percent in the last one year
Shares of online food delivery giant Zomato continued its rally for the third consecutive day following a large block deal in which 1.5 crore shares, or 0.2 percent of equity, worth Rs 88.2 crore changed hands at an average price of Rs 59 a share.
The stock settled 6.26 percent higher at Rs 64.50 apiece in trade today. It gained 25.85 percent in the last one month, while the stock fell 10 percent in the last one year. With this, Zomato's market capitalisation now stands at Rs 54,102 crore.
Zomato shares have an average broker target of Rs 65, implying a potential upside of 0.15 percent from the current market levels, according to data from Trendlyne.