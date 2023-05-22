Zomato shares are poised for 40% upside. Factors that are likely to support up-move

The superior Q4 performance bolsters analysts' belief in Zomato’s ability to execute and deliver profitable growth. At 10.24 am, the scrip was trading 1.32 percent higher at Rs 65.35 over Friday's closing price of Rs 64.35 apiece. Also, the stock has gained 8 percent so far this year.

Shares of online food delivery aggregator Zomato rose nearly 3 percent in Monday's trade after the company reported trimming of losses — both on a year-on-year (YoY) and sequential basis — in the fourth quarter that ended on March 2023. At 10.24 am, the scrip was trading 1.32 percent higher at Rs 65.35 over Friday's closing price of Rs 64.35 apiece. Also, the stock has gained 8 percent so far this year.

The foodtech giant's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 188 crore from Rs 360 crore a year ago, and Rs 345 crore a quarter ago. Consolidated revenue increased a whopping 70 percent YoY to Rs 2,056 crore.

Zomato reported better-than-expected operating performance in the March quarter — while it registered muted gross order value (GOV) growth quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), contribution margin across segments beat estimates. Food-delivery GOV declined 1.7 percent QoQ to Rs 6,570 crore in Q4, impacted by February being a shorter month (-220 basis points), and ii) shutdown of Zomato services in 225 cities in January 23 (-30 bps); adjusted for this, GOV grew 0.8 percent QoQ.

According to analysts, Zomato's management expects sequential GOV growth to be in a high single digit in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 (Q1FY24), on the back of green shoots of recovery since February 2023. Management guides for positive adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) and PAT (profit after tax) on a consolidated basis (including quick commerce) within the next four quarters, and plans to achieve this via profit growth in the FD business; loss reduction in Blinkit.

The superior Q4 performance bolsters analysts' belief in Zomato’s ability to execute and deliver profitable growth. Improvement in consumer sentiment is expected to drive GOV/MTU growth, brokerage house Emkay said, maintaining a 'Buy' on the counter with a target price of Rs90 per share, which implies a further upside of 40 percent.

Key levels to watch

Zomato's price action indicates a potential reversal as evident by a double bottom formation on the weekly time frame. Additionally, there is a bullish cup and handle pattern forming on the daily chart, suggesting a possible upward trend towards the 76-88 zone. It's worth noting that the 20-day moving average (DMA) is providing robust support at the 62 levels, reinforcing the bullish sentiment, says Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Consequently, as per Meena, these technical indicators point towards a favorable outlook for Zomato in the near term.

Brokerages Goldman Sachs, Emkay, and Motilal Oswal have maintained a 'Buy' rating on the counter, whereas Nomura has a 'Reduce' stance on the stock.

Global brokerage Goldman Sachs has a 'Buy' stance on the counter for a target price of Rs 82 per share. Zomato's March quarter earnings were better than Goldman Sachs' expectations on several metrics. The brokerage noted improving growth and profit outlook.

Meanwhile, Nomura has maintained a 'Reduce' rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 45 per share. Margin improvement is better-than-expected, the brokerage said. However, it has lowered its growth assumptions for Zomato's food delivery's GOV growth, from 20 percent to 17 percent. Nomura said, "Will find it difficult to achieve double-digit CM, with high growth in the long term."

BofA has an 'Upgrade' rating on Zomato with a target price at Rs 85 per share. The brokerage highlighted improving visibility of net income profitability, going ahead. It said that Zomato implemented strong execution on cost control. Sustained cost control and revenue recovery set the path for re-rating.

Motilal Oswal expects Zomato to breakeven in Q4 of FY24, in-line with the management guidance. "The food delivery business is still at a nascent stage in India with a long runway for growth. With dominant market share and strong growth in the food delivery business and Hyperpure, we expect Zomato to report a strong 36 percent revenue CAGR over FY23-25," the note stated.