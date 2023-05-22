Zomato shares are poised for 40% upside. Factors that are likely to support up-move

The superior Q4 performance bolsters analysts' belief in Zomato’s ability to execute and deliver profitable growth. At 10.24 am, the scrip was trading 1.32 percent higher at Rs 65.35 over Friday's closing price of Rs 64.35 apiece. Also, the stock has gained 8 percent so far this year.

Shares of online food delivery aggregator Zomato rose nearly 3 percent in Monday's trade after the company reported trimming of losses — both on a year-on-year (YoY) and sequential basis — in the fourth quarter that ended on March 2023. At 10.24 am, the scrip was trading 1.32 percent higher at Rs 65.35 over Friday's closing price of Rs 64.35 apiece. Also, the stock has gained 8 percent so far this year.

The foodtech giant's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 188 crore from Rs 360 crore a year ago, and Rs 345 crore a quarter ago. Consolidated revenue increased a whopping 70 percent YoY to Rs 2,056 crore.