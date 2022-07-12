Food delivery company Zomato, which went public in July 2021, has seen a massive decline on Dalal Street in the past few months. As of Monday, the share price of Zomato is Rs 56.1, which is about 67 percent below its all-time high of Rs 169 touched on November 16, 2021. Investors have already lost almost two thirds of their money in Zomato shares so far in 2022.

On June 24, Zomato's board approved the acquisition of Blinkit (Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd) for Rs 4,447 crore in an all-stock deal. The company lost about $1.1 billion of its market value in two days after the announcement.

Although acquisitions are a good thing in terms of long-term investment, the market didn’t seem to think the same for the Zomato-Blinkit deal.

Analysts say Zomato's move to add another loss-making company to its portfolio has hurt investors’ sentiment.

Though Zomato's sales have been increasing gradually, the food delivery giant is yet to turn profitable on account of high expenses.

“Zomato needs to focus on a single business model first then work on the multiple business models if it wants to become profitable,” technical analyst and market researcher Swapnil Kommawar told CNBCTCV18.com.

“Zomato delivers the food on time, But no good returns to its holders, a structure at moment is week. Any upside possible only if closed above Rs 76 and sustained at least for 2 days,” he added.

Last month, Kotak Institutional Equities Research downgraded the Zomato stock to 'add' from 'buy', and reduced its fair value estimate from Rs 83 to Rs 77. “We believe Blinkit will require investments beyond the $400 million envisaged by Zomato given rising competitive intensity,” the brokerage said.

Zomato's debut on the Street last year saw a good response from investors. Its current price means a 26 percent discount to the upper end of its IPO price at Rs 76.