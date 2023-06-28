This brokerage see Zomato shares rising up to 25% as it retains market share lead against Swiggy

By Meghna Sen

Food delivery order growth of 30 percent on-year was ahead of GMV growth of 26 percent, indicating a decline in either average order value (AOV) or take rates, a trend that was not witnessed by Zomato, according to analysts

Online food delivery in India is pretty much a duopoly between Gurugram-based food delivery platform Zomato and Bengaluru-based Swiggy. Between the two, the Deepinder Goyal-led firm has a slight edge over its rival Swiggy. According to analysts, Zomato seems to have retained its market share lead against Swiggy.

Zomato has consistently snatched market share from rival Swiggy in the food delivery vertical in the last five years, according to a research note brokerage firm JM Financial.