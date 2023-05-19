Zomato Q4 Results: Net loss narrows to Rs 188 crore; revenue rises 70%

Shares of Zomato settled 1.34 percent higher at Rs 64.35 apiece in Friday's trade. The average target price of the stock is Rs 65, which shows an upside potential of 1.56 percent from the current market levels, according to data from Trendlyne

Foodtech giant Zomato on Monday said its consolidated net loss for the quarter ended March narrowed to Rs 187.6 crore, down 48 percent as compared to Rs 359.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. Revenue from operations, meanwhile, climbed 70 percent to Rs 2,056 crore, as against Rs 1,211.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

Operating loss, calculated as EBITDA or Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization for the March quarter came in at Rs 225 crore as against Rs 366 crore loss in the December quarter and Rs 449.7 crore in the same quarter a year ago.