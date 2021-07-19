Zomato IPO allotment likely this week: Here's how you can check status

Food delivery platform Zomato, which closed its IPO last week, is likely to finalise the IPO share allotment this week. Investors can check their status on the issue's registrar Link Intime as well as BSE. The share allotment is likely to finalise on July 22 and it will be listed on July 27 on the bourses.

The IPO which ran between July 14-16 had fixed the price band at Rs 72-76 per share. The IPO size has been reduced to Rs 5,178.49 crore from Rs 9,375 crore earlier as Zomato already raised Rs 4,196.51 crore from 186 anchor investors on July 13, a day before the public opening of the issue.

The status will only appear if the details are entered correctly. In the case of non-allotment, the blocked amount will be refunded to your bank account.

Here's how you can check the allotment status:

Through the website of registrar - Linkintime

2) Select IPO name from the dropdown

3) Enter Application Number or DP ID/Client ID or PAN

4) In the case of application number, select application type (ASBA or NON-ASBA) and 'Enter Application Number'. In the case of DPID/Client ID, select Depository "NSDL or CDSL" and enter "DP ID/Client ID".

5) Enter 'Captcha' and submit

On BSE:

2) Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select issue name

3) Enter your Application Number and PAN Card number

4) Click on the "Search" button

The issue received a robust response from the investors and was oversubscribed 38.25 times. The offer has received bids for 2,751.27 equity shares against the IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares.

The portion reserved for retail investors has been subscribed 7.45 times, while that of non-institutional investors' 32.96 times, as per the subscription data available on the exchanges.

Brokerages have recommended investors with high-risk appetites subscribe to the issue only for listing gains.

However, given the strong network effects, increasing frequency of order, huge scope for growth in tier-II and tier-III cities, and large addressable market, the long-term outlook looks promising for Zomato, brokerages said.