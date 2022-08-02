Zomato shares up 8% as Street cheers decline in losses but cash burn rate a worry

Zomato shares gained over 8 percent in early trade on Tuesday after the company reported its earnings for the first quarter of financial year 2023 with a sharp decline in losses as both cost as well as revenue showed improvement.

The stock was trading 8.41 percent higher at Rs 50.25 per share on BSE at the time of writing.

The food delivery aggregator reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 1,1413 crore for the first quarter, sharply up by 67 percent from Rs 844.4 crore reported during the same quarter last year. The revenue was up 16.68 percent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.

The company narrowed its consolidated loss to Rs 185.7 crore in the June quarter compared to Rs 356.2 crore in losses last year and Rs 359.7 crore during the last quarter. The EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation loss was at Rs 307 crore against Rs 376.5 crore last year and 449.7 crore last quarter.

Among the key highlights was the food delivery business reporting adjusted EBITDA break-even.

"On the profitability front, the food delivery business hit an important milestone last quarter by getting to Adjusted EBITDA break-even. Contribution as a percentage of GOV increased to 2.8 per cent in Q1FY23 as compared to 1.7 per cent in Q4FY22 driven by improvements on both cost and revenue side, as we had indicated in the past," Zomato CFO Akshant Goyal said in a statement.

The average monthly transacting customers have increased by 36 percent while the average monthly order frequency has also increased by 10 percent.

"Growth in monthly transacting customers will be a function of higher repeat rate of the existing customer base of Zomato (50+ million annual transacting customers in FY22) and new customer addition which remains robust," said CEO Deepinder Goyal.

Overall, the adjusted revenue was at Rs 1,810 crore compared to Rs 1,540 crore and adjusted EBITDA loss stood at Rs 150 crore versus Rs 220 crore last quarter.

The operating expenditure increased marginally by about 4 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis. According to the company, the margins were negatively impacted owing to higher fuel costs and wage inflation.

The company says it has sharpened focus on operational performance with HyperPure and BlinkIt expected to be future growth drivers. It has no plans to make any minority investments hereafter as cash is now in conservation mode. Zomato has a cash balance of Rs 11,400 crore as on June 30, 2022.

“...there is no plan to make any more minority investments as we are in cash conservation mode, and are busy executing what we already have on our plates right now,” added Goyal.

Zomato had announced the acquisition of quick commerce startup Blinkit in June 2022 for nearly $568 million.

The company said that the losses in Blinkit are also declining with the July EBITDA loss at Rs 92.9 crore versus Rs 107.7 crore in the previous month. Blinkit has shut down a number of unviable dark stores, it added.

Going forward, Zomato's focus remains at revenue growth with reduction in losses.