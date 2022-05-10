Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath on Tuesday warned that employee stock ownership plans (ESOP) issued by many companies over the last three years would be out of money.

Meanwhile, Ashneer Grover, former co-founder and managing director of the Indian fintech company BharatPe, took to Twitter and said markets are giving everyone ESPOs.

"The other issue is that ESOPs given over the last 3 yrs will mostly be out of money & employee networth would have taken large haircuts. This could affect the morale of many, which will make it even harder for those running the business. 3/7," Kamath tweeted as part of a seven-tweet thread.

"It's all about perspective. If you were a Zomato employee and exercised your ESOP at ₹140 or higher price post IPO, you probably paid more cost per share as Income Tax than what you can buy it today from market freely. At ₹56 / share price, markets are giving everyone ESOPs ;)," Grover tweeted.

Kamath said that even though high growth tech stocks listed in India too have fallen, they aren't many, which is why they haven't had a large impact on the markets. Indian private markets got lucky with all the money that got diverted from China to India last year, he said.

Ahead of Diwali in November last year, Zerodha created a new ESOP where it allocated 7,00,000 options under its new ESOP plan, according to the latest regulatory filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC). The new pool is worth a hefty Rs 100 crore in total, estimated Entrackr. The company joined the list of startups such as Paytm, Swiggy and Rivigo, among others, who had also expanded their ESOP pool.

Last week it was reported that Tekion, the automotive retail platform, had bought back ESOPs worth close to Rs300 crore in less than six years of founding the company in a second liquidity event. Around 400 employees had participated in the buyback.

Kamath is of the view that globally, India has a lot of interest given the country's population, demographics, mobile+internet, and expected GDP growth. "There is a lot of money waiting to enter Indian private markets, $25bil is what I am told. But FIIs pulling out money from public markets doesn't add up. 5/7," Kamath said in his tweet.

Kamath said he has hope that there is a correction in expectations of employees in India, especially from the tech, product management, etc, sectors. "It is ridiculous that startups have to raise millions of $s to cover employee costs just to be able to launch a minimum viable product. 6/7," Kamath said.

Kamath said, to raise money, founders need to oversell target market size and growth prospects to investors. This leads to setting goals that aren't achievable, and the business is thus not sustainable or resilient or profitable "to weather storms like what we are seeing now globally", he concluded.

Talking about the fall in share prices of high growth tech companies globally and how that felt like the "dot-com boom", Kamath said that India has so far weathered the storm, mostly because not many firms are listed, and many private companies raised a lot of money last year.

Kamath said he thought it was "ridiculous" how quickly expectations changed from growth at all costs to generating free cash flows to survive the next two to three years as raising funds might be tougher. He said it was almost impossible for businesses, especially the larger ones, to adapt quickly.