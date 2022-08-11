Zerodha Kite mobile app down, users say stock prices not updating

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Stockbroking platform Zerodha’s mobile app Kite was not working on several devices while prices were not updating on many others, users complained on Twitter on Thursday morning.

Stockbroking platform Zerodha’s mobile app Kite was not working on several devices while prices were not updating on many others, users complained on Twitter on Thursday morning.

#zerodhadown trended on Twitter within minutes as users took to the microblogging site to post screenshots of the issues they were facing.

However, Zerodha shared an update on its website at 9:21 am to say that the issue with Kite has been resolved.

“Some of our users may not be able to see live feeds on the Kite mobile app . We are looking into this and will have this fixed shortly. Please use Kite web in the meanwhile. The order placement is unaffected,” the brokerage said.

While a few Twitter users said if the Zerodha glitch didn’t happen, they would not have suffered losses while others appreciated the platform for fixing the issue in a matter of minutes.

However, several users said they were switching to other platforms like Angel One or Finvasia to trade.

#zerodha kite down since morning. I was about to loss huge money today. @zerodhaonline Why you guys are not taking care of technical issues overnight? #zerodhadown #indianstockmarket :( — Sanjoy Dey (@iamsanjoydey) August 11, 2022

@zerodhaonline aise position mai loss hua to zerodha dega kyaRefresh bhi nai ho raha pic.twitter.com/xIKs5GtiSo — ११ बोटांचा हरी (@Harish738785) August 11, 2022

Angel one..Finvasia..Use any of them.. — Desi Banda (@ManWithZero) August 11, 2022

Lovely green for the day. If Zerodha glitch didn’t happen, could have touched 26k. pic.twitter.com/IThTXnYlJe — Mathmagician (@NaniPruthviraj) August 11, 2022

Well in just 12 minutes of market opening the issue has been resolved …#zerodha team 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/CM3KDUCYhS — Vivek Kumar (@vivekkumar1054) August 11, 2022

Earlier in November 2021 too, users faced difficulty in trading due to a technical glitch on Zerodha’s trading platform. The brokerage house faced customers' ire as they complained prices and trading froze on its platform during the trading hours.