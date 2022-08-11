Zerodha Kite mobile app down, users say stock prices not updating

Mini
Stockbroking platform Zerodha’s mobile app Kite was not working on several devices while prices were not updating on many others, users complained on Twitter on Thursday morning.
#zerodha kite down since morning. I was about to loss huge money today. @zerodhaonline Why you guys are not taking care of technical issues overnight? #zerodhadown #indianstockmarket :(— Sanjoy Dey (@iamsanjoydey) August 11, 2022
@zerodhaonline aise position mai loss hua to zerodha dega kyaRefresh bhi nai ho raha pic.twitter.com/xIKs5GtiSo— ११ बोटांचा हरी (@Harish738785) August 11, 2022
Angel one..Finvasia..Use any of them..— Desi Banda (@ManWithZero) August 11, 2022
Lovely green for the day. If Zerodha glitch didn’t happen, could have touched 26k. pic.twitter.com/IThTXnYlJe— Mathmagician (@NaniPruthviraj) August 11, 2022
Well in just 12 minutes of market opening the issue has been resolved …#zerodha team 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/CM3KDUCYhS— Vivek Kumar (@vivekkumar1054) August 11, 2022