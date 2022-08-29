Zerodha down again, users complain it’s stuck on all major stock movement days

By CNBCTV18.com

Stockbroking platform Zerodha trading platform reportedly hanged on Monday morning with prices of stocks failing to update on the devices of several users.

Online platform Downdetector, which provides real-time information about the status of various websites and services, said user reports indicate Zerodha is having problems since 9:27 AM IST.

Many users took to Twitter to complain that the broker’s trading app Kite or site shows up errors on most days when there is a big stock movement.

#zerodhadown trended on Twitter within minutes as thousands of users took to the microblogging site to post screenshots of the issues they were facing.

Zerodha get stuck everytime there is a major movement in stock market. Seems fishy as they stop 6 million account holders from trading. Who is benefitting from this ?,” a user said in a tweet.

Another user tweeted, “Zerodha and it's habit to down on big gap up and big gap down days.”

This is the second time in a month that Zerodha’s platform was not working.