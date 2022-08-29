Zerodha down again, users complain it’s stuck on all major stock movement days

By CNBCTV18.com

Stockbroking platform Zerodha trading platform reportedly hanged on Monday morning with prices of stocks failing to update on the devices of several users.

Online platform Downdetector, which provides real-time information about the status of various websites and services, said user reports indicate Zerodha is having problems since 9:27 AM IST.

Many users took to Twitter to complain that the broker’s trading app Kite or site shows up errors on most days when there is a big stock movement.

#zerodhadown trended on Twitter within minutes as thousands of users took to the microblogging site to post screenshots of the issues they were facing.

Zerodha get stuck everytime there is a major movement in stock market. Seems fishy as they stop 6 million account holders from trading. Who is benefitting from this ?,” a user said in a tweet.

Another user tweeted, “Zerodha and it's habit to down on big gap up and big gap down days.”

One of the worst trading app i have erver seen, there is always glitch in your system whenever market is trading. Pepole loosing there money due to your glitches, for what you are charging brokerages. #zerodhadown #sebi @zerodhaonline @SEBI_India @NSEIndia — kshitij hande (@HandeKshitij) August 29, 2022

Thanks @zerodhaonline for doing it at every crucial time🥂#zerodhadown — Shubham Dongare 🇮🇳 (@ShubhaMomentum) August 29, 2022

#zerodhadown #zerodhaZerodha and it's habit to down on big gap up and big gap down days 🤦🤦🤦Anyone facing the same 😓#stocks #Nifty #StockMarketindia — Harsh (@PalorHarsh) August 29, 2022

This is the second time in a month that Zerodha’s platform was not working.