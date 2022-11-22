Zerodha app down again, users face challenges in trading

Zerodha app down: Several users of Zerodha’s Kite app faced an outage as the stock market opened on Tuesday. Soon after, #Zerodha and #ZerodhaDown were trending on Twitter.

Several users of the trading platform Zerodha faced difficulty trading on its app Kite on Tuesday morning as many took to social media to say they could not place orders or their orders were getting cancelled. According to downdetector.com, 71 percent of Zerodha users reported issues with trading, 16 percent faced issues related to the website, and 13 percent faced difficulty with the mobile brokerage.

One of the users tweeted, “Order system suddenly went down, Order notifications are not popping up. Iceberg order which deals with bigger quantity is not working too. Kindly take action. This is not right.”

Another frustrated user said, “Will you refund our losses zerodha? Unable to see placed orders. What kind of big broker you are?”

As the issues on Zerodha’s Kite app cropped up in the first few minutes of the stock market opening, #Zerodha and #ZerodhaDown began trending on Twitter shortly after.

Zerodha took notice of the issues and said, “Few of our users are unable to check or modify their orders on Kite. Executed orders will show up normally on the Kite positions page. We are working on resolving this issue. Please check the positions before placing new orders.”

Also Read: New Sebi rule may increase brokerage cost