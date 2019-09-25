Zee shares rise 5% after lenders agree to extend debt repayment deadline
Updated : September 25, 2019 09:51 AM IST
Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (Zee) gained 5 percent on Wednesday after Essel Group and lenders agreed on timeline extension.
Earlier CNBC-TV18 reported that Zee promoters met MF lenders for an extension of the September 30 deadline for the repayment of debt.
