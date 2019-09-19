Market
Zee shares plunge over 8% as promoters seeks extension of September 30 deadline
Updated : September 19, 2019 02:25 PM IST
Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (Zee) slumped over 8 percent on Thursday after sources told CNBC-TV18 that Zee promoters met MF lenders for an extension of the September 30 deadline.
The company said that it remains focused on the repayment process and the decisions taken so far have been in the interest of the lenders.
