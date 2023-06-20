By Meghna Sen

ZEEL shares opened at Rs 185.50 apiece, and went on to hit a one-year low of Rs 172.85. The stock has slipped 12 percent in the last five trading sessions and is down 28 percent so far this year

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises plunged as much as 8 percent to hit a fresh 52-week low in Tuesday's trade, day after the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) adjourned the media giant's plee against a Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India) order till June 26. The scrip was trading 6 percent lower at Rs 174.20 apiece during late noon deals. Live Tv Loading...

ZEEL shares opened at Rs 185.50 apiece, and went on to hit a one-year low of Rs 172.85 on BSE. The stock has slipped 12 percent in the last five trading sessions and is down 28 percent so far this year. On NSE , the stock saw 2.46 crore shares worth Rs 439 crore changing hands so far, while a total of 21.52 lakh shares changed hands on BSE against a two-week average of 6.96 lakh shares.