Zee Entertainment-Sony Merger: Know more about the merged entity, swap ratio here

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday approved the merger scheme between Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI). The tribunal has also dismissed all objections regarding the merger.

Share Market Live NSE

Following the announcement, shares of Zee rallied 21.6 percent to scale a 52-week high of Rs 290.70 from day's low of Rs 239.05. The stock finally settled 16.18 percent higher at Rs 281.45 apiece on the NSE in trade today.

Abneesh Roy, Executive Director at Nuvama Institutional Equities said this is a significant positive news. "In terms of valuations the stock is quite cheap. Sony will be putting in $1.5 billion, that value itself will be close to Rs 50-60. Before all these twists and turns, the stock had gone up to Rs 370 levels. So I see no reason why once we have more clarity on the SEBI promoter issue and once we have advertising recovery, then there is no reason why the stock can’t go back to Rs 370 level. So we remain quite positive on the stock but we continue to monitor the detailed order and any fine print thereof.”

Share swap

The shareholders would get 85 shares of the merged entity for every 100 shares held in ZEEL.

Merged Entity Shareholding Post-Merger Public 1 45.15% :Promoters - from existing 2 1.88% : ZeeL Promoters (from non-compete fee) 3 2.11% Zee Promoters share in merged co 2+3 3.99% Shares issued to Bangla Entertainment (part of sony) 4 1.38% Shares allocated for Sony Pictures Networks India SPNI 5 49.48% Sony Shareholding total 4+5 50.86%

The stock of ZEEL will get delisted and relisted as merged company after exchange procedure.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Karan Taurani of Elara Capital said, “This is a big respite (for shareholders) and the bigger respite is that the approval has come without any conditions…We await the decision on the Goenka family, whether or not they will be part of the business…but from here on, one can start looking at the actual synergies of the (merged) business.”

Stock movement

Market expert Hemang Jani thinks there is going to be a big rerating of the stock in the next few weeks.

"Zee Entertainment share price may see some profit booking at current levels taking cues from the NCLT approval to Zee-Sony merger. The stock may witness selling pressure to touch the levels of 260 in coming trading sessions. Investors are advised to book their positions at current levels and wait for lower levels to re-enter," said Ravi Singh, Head of Research, Share India.

Tech view

The stock has witnessed a huge spurt on the back of positive news of the merger scaling a high of 290 levels improving the bias and trend. Some profit booking cannot be ruled out with near-term support visible near 270-274 zone, according to Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher.

"A decisive close above 288 zone shall trigger for a breakout for fresh upward move for next targets of 308 and 335 levels in the coming days," Parekh said.

"The stock has observed a triangular breakout and demonstrated a skillful rebound from the recent support zone around Rs 170-180 on the daily chart. The prevailing trend appears highly optimistic, given its consistent trading above key moving averages," said Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart.

"The pattern suggests immediate targets of Rs 300, while it has the potential to move further to Rs 350. On the downside, Rs 250 will act as an immediate support level," Gour said.

The NCLT had initially reserved its verdict on the merger between ZEEL and Culver Max Entertainment (previously known as Sony Pictures Networks India) on July 10.

The Mumbai bench of NCLT, comprising HV Subba Rao and Madhu Sinha, had reserved the judgment after listening to objections from creditors including Axis Finance, JC Flower Asset Reconstruction Co, IDBI Bank, Imax Corp, and IDBI Trusteeship who raised concerns about the scheme.

This is a key regulatory approval for the mega merger, aimed at creating a $10-billion media giant. The merger was announced in 2021 but has been delayed for multiple reasons.

The merger triggered worries after capital markets regulator SEBI banned Zee Entertainment’s CEO from the boardrooms of listed companies for a year. He had been lined up to be the merged entity’s managing director and CEO.

In 2022, Zee and Sony offered concessions such as pricing discounts to help ease regulatory concerns and received antitrust approval for the merger.